Roseville man accused of possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material

A Southeast Michigan man is accused of possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material after investigators followed up on a tip, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Paul Joseph Vizzaccero II, 46, of Roseville, was arraigned on Thursday in 39th District Court in Roseville on one count each of computers-internet-communicating with another to commit a crime and child sexually abusive activity-aggravated distributing; along with eight counts each of child sexually abusive material and computers-using to commit a crime, the prosecutor's office said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 9.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office began its investigation after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on certain activity, the prosecutor's office said. Deputies from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched a home in Roseville on Wednesday, recovering materials and electronic evidence they believed were related to child sexually abusive material.

Bond was set at $500,000. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether, have no contact with minors and not use any device capable of accessing the internet.

All the charges are felonies; the most serious carries a penalty of up to life in prison.