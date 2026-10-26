Romulus City Council holding meeting on Flock amid residents' concerns

A special Romulus City Council meeting on Monday could determine whether the city launches a formal investigation into a Flock Safety camera contract that has raised questions among residents and local officials.

The meeting agenda includes discussion of the Tax Increment Finance Authority's approval of the agreement and possible action on a request for an investigation.

The controversy stems from a Flock Safety agreement approved by the Romulus TIFA Board earlier this year. A resident noted that the April agenda listed a contract not to exceed $47,500, while an agreement signed the following day listed a cost of $90,000 per year over an initial three-year term, for a total of $270,000.

The discrepancy has prompted questions about the approval process, funding sources and oversight of the city's camera network.

Among those raising concerns is Romulus resident Jessica Fair, who argues the money could be spent on other community priorities.

"They should investigate where the money is coming from, stop the process," Fair said. "We have no after-school programs for kids, no anything for our future at all, and we're worried about cameras to watch people."

Fair also voiced concerns about privacy.

"I think it's a violation of privacy," she said. "We already don't have privacy, but just for it to be that intense and in all personal business, there is no more right to privacy in America anymore."

Questions have also been raised about whether the camera system is funded through multiple sources.

Mayor Robert McCraight said the city originally funded the Flock system through the Police Department's public safety budget before determining that TIFA funds could cover part of the cost.

"Part of the contract is funded by public safety and part of it is funded by TIFA," McCraight said.

The mayor defended the city's use of the technology, pointing to crime trends in Romulus.

"Almost 60% to 70% of the violent crime we were having was not from Romulus residents," McCraight said. "So we needed a tool in place to make sure that we're protecting our residents."

According to McCraight, crime in the area has fallen significantly since the cameras were installed, though he noted additional investments in police staffing have also played a role.

The mayor also addressed questions surrounding the contract approval process, saying the amount listed on the TIFA agenda was the result of a typo and that board members understood the agreement they were voting on.

Despite defending the contract, McCraight said he supports reviewing the matter.

"I welcome the inquiry," he said. "We're going to go through it, make sure it was all followed, it all makes sense, and in my opinion, that's good government."

Questions surrounding the agreement have also been submitted to the Michigan Department of Treasury for review.

The Romulus City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, where members are expected to discuss the concerns and consider whether to move forward with a formal investigation.