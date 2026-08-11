Romeo Theatre in Macomb County announces closure after 40 years

A longstanding family-run cinema in Macomb County will shutter its doors for good next month.

The closure of the Romeo Theatre, a small-town staple, is a shock to many in the community.

CBS Detroit

"It was like almost impossible to think about," said frequent visitor Carol Grenkowitz. "It was just so wonderful to come."

"I'll be honest with you, as soon as I heard the news, it was really, really sad," next door business owner Hadeer Hakeem said.

The theatre's owner posted on social media, announcing the closure and citing several factors that led to it, including the shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, a drop in attendance, and the shift toward streaming platforms, which have made it difficult to maintain financial stability.

The post was left with hundreds of comments by community members saddened by the news and thanking the owner for years of memories.

Romeo Theatre Facebook

Washington Township Supervisor Sebastian "Sam" Previti commented the following:

"Jeff, my family and I are truly saddened to hear this news. The Romeo Theatre has been so much more than a movie theatre—it has been a part of the fabric of our community for 40 years. You and your family have provided generations of local families with countless memories, first movies, date nights, family outings, and special moments. Your commitment to keeping the theatre family-oriented and serving our community through some incredibly difficult times deserves tremendous recognition. On behalf of Washington Township, thank you to you, your family, and your entire staff for everything you have given to our community over these 40 years. While we are heartbroken to see the theatre close, we are grateful for the memories and the positive impact you have made. Please know that your community is grateful. We wish you and your family nothing but the very best in whatever comes next—and I certainly hope we get to see that Romeo Theatre Popcorn-To-Go around town someday!

Thank you for 40 wonderful years, Jeff. You will always be a part of the Romeo community."

When asked what makes this theatre unique, residents tell CBS News Detroit the theatre's popcorn is top-notch, and this is a one-of-a-kind community hot spot where you are guaranteed to bump into someone you know.

"Their popcorn is bar none," said Robert Grenkowitz.

CBS Detroit

"You see friends, you see neighbors. I mean, it's an iconic thing here," Hakeem said.

"It's a fun place to visit. It's close to home. Everybody likes the Emagine theatres and the AMC, but we want to be able to go to the movies here in Romeo, and I don't think there's going to be any replacement for this theatre," said resident Mike Harler.

The owner says there are still a few showings left until the theatre closes in mid-September.