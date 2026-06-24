Rollover crash snarls traffic along I-94 in Detroit early Wednesday

A rollover crash was reported about 5 a.m. Wednesday, affecting Interstate 94 traffic in Detroit during the early morning rush.

Multiple eastbound lanes and ramps were blocked near Gratiot Avenue in Wayne County, according to Michigan Department of Transportation reports, although through traffic was allowed to proceed through one to two lanes during the initial cleanup and investigation.

Michigan State Police and a tow truck were seen in the area.

The scene was cleared by 6:44 a.m.

MDOT traffic reports can be found in real-time at the MI Drive site.