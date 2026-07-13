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Rollover crash snarls Monday morning traffic on I-94 in Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Traffic during the Monday morning rush was snarled in Detroit as all lanes of eastbound Interstate 94 were closed near Trumbull Street. 

At least one person was seriously injured in the crash, Michigan State Police said. 

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Michigan State Police were on scene at a rollover crash on July 13, 2026, on eastbound I-94 near Trumbull Street in Detroit. CBS News Detroit

The single-vehicle crash happened about 2:50 a.m., according to traffic reports from the Michigan Department of Transportation. The highway was still closed at 6:40 a.m., and all eastbound traffic on I-94 was diverted off at Trumbull Street. MDOT recommended I-75 as an alternate route. 

Troopers say the vehicle involved in the crash rolled over on I-94 near M-10. The cause of the crash is under investigation.  

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site

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