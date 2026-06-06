Possible ordinance would ban e-bike and scooter use in part of downtown Rochester

Could a stretch of downtown Rochester, Michigan, soon prohibit devices such as electric bicycles and scooters?

It's something actively being discussed.

"I don't want to really ignore it anymore. It's so many things going on all at once here," Rochester Police Chief George T. Rouhib Jr. said during a May 26 City Council meeting. "A lot of good things, but this really needs to be addressed."

There's a possibility the city could move forward with an ordinance that would create a pedestrian safety zone downtown.

"I'm just concerned with the amount of complaints," Rouhib, who noted that numerous people have complained to him about e-bikes on sidewalks, said.

While e-bikes may have sparked the discussion, the possible ordinance would also apply to bikes, scooters and skateboards.

According to a post on the Rochester Police Department's Facebook page, "The goal is to enhance pedestrian safety and reduce conflicts in crowded areas while continuing to accommodate all users throughout the community."

Riders would be required to get off their device and walk it through the safety zone. Officials are tentatively discussing setting the zone on Main Street between Second and Romeo streets.

"I almost had a little boy run me over with one," Sheila Merriman of Rochester explained.

While CBS News Detroit's cameras were in downtown Rochester, several people brought up how narrow the sidewalks are downtown, adding that it can make it tough for riders and pedestrians to safely coexist.

"My grandson has the scooter. He has to wear his helmet, and they [parents] limit the speed on his and he can only do it in his neighborhood on the sidewalk," Merriman continued.

The possible ordinance wouldn't apply to disabled citizens. The City Council plans to continue discussing the topic in the coming weeks.

"Maybe like an e-bike bike lane or something that warns people that they can use the sidewalk too," Sienna Keenan suggested.