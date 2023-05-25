Watch CBS News
Road worker struck and killed near M-52 in Ingham County

/ CBS Detroit

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A construction worker died Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle in Ingham County.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened on Grand River Avenue near M-52. 

Officials say the worker was not employed by the Michigan Department of Transportation and was a sub-contractor. Police did not immediately release the worker's name or age.

Authorities say Grand River closed at Stockbridge Road as police continued investigating. The road has since reopened.

