Road worker struck and killed near M-52 in Ingham County

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 25, 2023

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A construction worker died Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle in Ingham County.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened on Grand River Avenue near M-52.

Officials say the worker was not employed by the Michigan Department of Transportation and was a sub-contractor. Police did not immediately release the worker's name or age.

Authorities say Grand River closed at Stockbridge Road as police continued investigating. The road has since reopened.