Rite Aid confirms its closing all stores in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Rite Aid confirmed that it is closing all of its Michigan stores are closing after filing for bankruptcy.

The company filed bankruptcy in 2023 after struggling over recent years amid opioid lawsuits. In 2022, the company settled for up to $30 million after its pharmacies were accused of contributing to an oversupply of prescription opioids.

Rite Aid said it has been plagued by high rent costs for underperforming stores, noting that the company closed more than 200 struggling locations in recent years.

In response, the company announced store closures over the last year. The latest closure will impact more than 170 stores in Michigan.

A notice of additional closures was filed in June in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of New Jersey. The filing included 27 more stores in Michigan and Ohio, five of which are in Metro Detroit.

Rite Aid previously announced 19 other stores closing in the state last year and 12 additional stores.