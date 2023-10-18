Rite Aid closing 19 Michigan stores after bankruptcy filing

(CBS DETROIT) - Several Rite Aid stores in Michigan are set to close after the pharmacy chain filed for bankruptcy this week.

Rite Aid has struggled over recent years amid opioid lawsuits. In 2022, the company settled for up to $30 million after its pharmacies were accused of contributing to an oversupply of prescription opioids.

According to court documents, Rite Aid has a restructuring plan in place to close underperforming stores.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Rite Aid said in a news release that it received court approval to access $3.45 billion in financing from lenders as it continues to operate stores.

During this time, Rite Aid will continue to pay associate wages, salaries and benefits without interruption, according to the release.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Rite Aid in March, accusing the company of knowingly filling unnecessary prescriptions for controlled substances.

The pharmacy chain plans to close 154 stores, with 19 of those in Michigan.

Here's a list of the Michigan stores that are closing:

924 West Main Street (Fremont)

507 N Lafayette Street (Greenville)

715 South Clinton Street (Grand Ledge)

15250 24 Mile Road (Macomb)

102 North Centerville Road (Sturgis)

47300 Pontiac Trail (Wixom)

35250 South Gratiot Avenue (Clinton Township)

51037 Van Dyke Avenue (Shelby Township)

3100 East Michigan Avenue (Jackson)

9155 Telegraph Road (Taylor)

1243 U.S. 31 South (Manistee)

29447 Ford Road (Garden City)

2838 East Court Street (Flint)

1900 East 8 Mile Road (Detroit)

36485 Garfield Road (Clinton Township)

25922 Middlebelt Road (Farmington Hills)

109 North Whittemore Street (St. Johns)

1124 North Ballenger Highway (Flint)

2701 South Cedar Street (Lansing)

Information on when these stores will be closing has not been released.