Rite Aid closing dozens of additional stores. Here's where.
Rite Aid has identified additional stores targeted for closure, as the ailing pharmacy chain looks to exit bankruptcy after winning court approval for a restructuring plan late last month.
Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 protection in October 2023 and said it would initially shutter 154 stores. It has since closed more than 520 locations in bankruptcy, or about a quarter of the 2,111 stores that the retailer had been operating when it sought court protection.
In a court document filed on Friday, the company identified additional 18 stores to be shuttered in Michigan and 13 locations targeted for closure in Ohio, as follows:
Michigan
- 102 State Road in Dowagiac
- 13157 1/2 Schavey Road in Dewitt
- 2263 Cedar Street in Holt
- 1607 24th Street in Port Huron
- 66711 Gratiot Avenue in Richmond
- 4110 East 9 Mile Road in Warren
- 7358 Secor Road in Lambertville
- 2880 East Highland Road in Highland
- 117 North Mission Street in Mount Pleasant
- 1664 West Grand River Avenue in Okemos
- 13500 19 Mile Road in Sterling Heights
- 1470 Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw
- 5650 Schaefer Road in Dearborn
- 3050 Union Lake Road in Commerce Township
- 4562 West Houghton Lake Drive in Houghton Lake
- 1750 Gratiot Boulevard in Marysville
- 50290 Gratiot Avenue in Chesterfield
- 6535 Paw Paw Avenue in Coloma
Ohio
- 2916 Linden Avenue in Dayton
- 210 Main Street in Toledo
- 10 W. National Road in Vandalia
- 207 North Court Street in Medina
- 3230 W. Elm Street in Lima
- 105 Golden Gate Plaza in Maumee
- 825 Main Street in Zanesville
- 2220 South Locust Street in Canal Fulton
- 3710 Shawnee Road in Lima
- 801 Dixie Highway in Rossford
- 14973 South Avenue in Columbiana
- 5795 State Road in Parma
- 4 Newark Road in Mount Vernon