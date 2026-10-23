RFK Jr. visiting Michigan to celebrate Nutrition Education Pledge

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to be in Michigan next week to celebrate the signing of the Nutrition Education Pledge by dozens of hospitals and unveil an official badge.

The event is set for Monday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m. Additional details have not been released yet.

Under the Nutrition Education Pledge, medical schools and accrediting organizations would commit to a minimum of 40 hours of required nutrition education during all four years of undergraduate medical education, or a minimum 40-hour competency equivalent, beginning in the fall 2026 semester.

More than 70 schools across the country have pledged to the program, including two schools in Michigan — Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine.

Kennedy was last in Michigan in June 2026.