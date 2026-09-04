Respite services, assistance offered to Metro Detroiters without power

A blast of severe weather that started Wednesday overnight and continued through Friday morning has left thousands of Southeast Michigan residents without power.

Some of them might not be restored to electricity service until Sunday, according to DTE estimates. That company provides electricity to most of the Metro Detroit area.

The following announcements have been made regarding respite sites, cooling centers and other assistance:

Gardner White Furniture is inviting Michigan and Northern Ohio residents to cool off and charge their phones at many of its furniture store locations. Those sites include the Gardner White stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills, Detroit - GW Home, Howell, Novi, Southfield and Taylor.

The Village of Milford is inviting village residents who lost power and as a result, access to well water, to fill their own containers with water at the Milford Fire Stations on West Huron and East Buno along with the Milford Senior Center on Atlantic Street. A limited supply of bottled water will be available at the senior center. The hours of this service are noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 4.