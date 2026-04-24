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Residents escape from duplex fire on Davison Avenue in Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Those who were inside a duplex on Davison Street in Detroit got out safely after a fire was reported early Friday, the Detroit Fire Department said.

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Firefighters respond to a call early morning of April 24, 2026, in the 4200 block of Davison Avenue in Detroit. CBS News Detroit

The emergency call was placed at 5:42 a.m. Friday. 

The fire appears to be limited to one side of a duplex in the 4200 block of Davison, the fire department said. Everyone got out safely and nobody was injured.

Part of Davison Avenue was blocked by emergency traffic during the response.  

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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