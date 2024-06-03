Residential trash service changing for 700,000 Michigan residents

(CBS DETROIT) — Priority Waste Services began six years ago in Metro Detroit with eight employees and four trucks. Today, the company has more than 1,400 employees and operates in three states.

Priority recently purchased GFL Environmental's resident waste collection services.

"Priority is very excited about this opportunity ... there will be as little service disruption as possible," said Matt Allen, director of Public Relations & Government Affairs for Priority Services.

Allen said Priority plans to keep all employees from GFL as transition services as smoothly as possible.

"We're excited to bring 800 employees from GFL and over 500 pieces of residential service equipment that is now in our inventory so that we can implement our technology and to change things over. It'll be gradual," Allen said.

Allen said Priority Waste has its own proprietary software and AI-based platform, which the company believes will allow trash services to run efficiently and transition well for the nearly 700,000 residential customers who will be affected by the change.

"The technology makes it a lot easier overtime to allow us to service with accountability. It also helps our customer service satisfaction go up so these are some of the things that we hope to bring into the fold once the transition is complete," Allen said.

The sale is expected to be completed around June 30, and services will be switched in phases and gradually.

Allen said customers will soon see yellow Priority services rolling down their block.

"And more information will be coming in segments from GFL and priority," Allen said.

Priority will be releasing updates for new customers on its website soon.