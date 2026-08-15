Man in custody after reported domestic disturbance on west side of Sterling Heights, police say

A man is in custody after a reported domestic disturbance on the west side of Sterling Heights, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon, which drew several law enforcement personnel to the scene.

Police said officers responded to a home on the 5000 block of Brandon Court for the reported incident around 4:37 p.m. They made contact with people who had left the residence and determined a male subject, later identified as the man, was the only individual still inside.

According to officials, the Sterling Heights Police Special Response Team then responded to the scene and tried to make contact with the man.

"After a period of time, SRT officers located the individual inside the residence and took him into custody," police said in a news release on Saturday night.

Several law enforcement personnel walk on a street in Sterling Heights, Michigan, after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on the 5000 block of Brandon Court, on Aug. 15, 2026. CBS News Detroit

Officials said no serious injuries were reported.

Several law enforcement personnel gather behind a vehicle in Sterling Heights, Michigan, after responding to a reported domestic disturbance on the 5000 block of Brandon Court on Aug. 15, 2026. CBS News Detroit

According to police, the man was expected to be taken to the Macomb County Jail on Saturday night. A charging decision is pending review by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the reported incident.