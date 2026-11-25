Emmitt Finnie scored two early goals to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night in a battle of last-place teams.

Finnie added an assist and Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and two assists for Detroit, which had lost seven of eight. Lucas Raymond and J.T. Compher also scored and Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves.

Vancouver had won three of five since breaking a 1-16-1 skid.

Finnie got his first at 1:16, tipping in Arvidsson's shot from the right wing, then made it 2-0 at 4:05 by knocking in the rebound of Marco Kasper's shot.

Finnie was the first Red Wings player to score twice in the first five minutes of a game since Brett Hull had two in the first 3:56 of a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 26, 2002. Hull finished that game with five points — three goals and two assists.

Raymond made it 3-0 with a power-play goal with 57 seconds left in the first. Moritz Seider fed him the puck at the right faceoff spot, and he beat a screened Merilainen for his 10th goal of the season.

Compher got Detroit's fourth goal at 6:24 of the second period, tapping in Michael Brandsegg-Nygard's pass at the back post.

Paul Cotter ruined Tarasov's shutout bid with a goal at 7:26 of the third, but Arvidsson restored the four-goal lead at 8:08.

Detroit outscored Vancouver 10-3 while sweeping the two-game season series.

Canucks: At Philadelphia on Friday.

Red Wings: At Columbus on Friday.