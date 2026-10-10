Detroit Red Wings shut out in 1-0 shootout loss to Montreal Canadiens

The Detroit Red Wings fell to the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Saturday night after Zachary Bolduc scored in the sixth round of a shootout.

Goalie Jacob Fowler made 30 saves for the Canadiens in the matchup.

After Bolduc beat Daniil Tarasov through the pads for the first score in the tiebreaker, Fowler stopped Nate Danielson.

Montreal ended a three-game losing streak to improve to 2-2-1. It won for first time on home ice in three outings this season.

Fowler had his second career shutout for the Canadiens. The 21-year-old was making his second straight start for Montreal after being recalled from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Tarasov made 30 saves in his first start for the Red Wings.

Detroit (1-3-1), playing in its first road game of the season, dropped its second game in two nights after falling 6-3 to the Seattle Kraken on Friday night.

Cole Caufield's shot 1:16 into the game was deemed not to have crossed the goal line, while Bolduc's second-period goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference by Jake Evans on Tarasov. A third apparent Montreal goal, this one courtesy of Alexandre Texier, was called back for offside midway through overtime.

In addition to cheering on the home team, Canadiens fans spent much of the game showing their appreciation for Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin. The crowd repeatedly broke into chants of "We want Larkin! We want Larkin!" in a bid to persuade the American to make Montreal his next destination. The former Red Wings captain requested a trade out of Detroit this past offseason.

Up next

Red Wings: Host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.