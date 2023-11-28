A second Michigan Senate candidate says he was offered $20M to run against Rashida Tlaib
(CBS DETROIT) - A second Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Michigan says he was offered $20 million to run against U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.
Nasser Beydoun, a civil rights advocate and businessman from Dearborn, posted a video on social media in which he said the offer was made by the pro-Israel lobby.
"Even knowing where I stand on AIPAC's influence on our elections and foreign policy, the pro-Israel lobby had the nerve to suggest that I would even consider taking a dime from them," said Beydoun on social media.
This makes Beydoun the second candidate to receive an offer like this. Hill Harper, another Democratic candidate running for Michigan Senate, said a donor offered him $20 million if he ran against Tlaib.
In a post made on social media, Harper said, "I didn't intend for a private phone call to turn public. But now that it has, here's the truth. One of the AIPAC's biggest donors offered $20m if I dropped out of the U.S. Senate race to run against @RashidaTlaib. I said no. I won't be bossed, bullied, or bought."
Both donations would have come through the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, with $10 million in contributions to their campaigns and $10 million in independent expenditures.
Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, has received significant backlash over her comments on the Israel-Hamas war.
Earlier this month, the House voted 234 to 188 to censure Tlaib.
"I can't believe I have to say this, but Palestinian people are not disposable," Tlaib said in a speech on the House floor after the vote. "The cries of the Palestinian and Israeli children sound no different to me."
A day after she was censured, Republicans in the Michigan Senate called for Tlaib to resign from office.
She recently released a statement after the temporary cease-fire in Gaza was announced by officials, in which she said the short pause was not enough.
For more of the latest news regarding Rep. Rashida Tlaib, visit here.
for more features.