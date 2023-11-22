Rep. Rashida Tlaib issues statement on temporary cease-fire in Gaza

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib has issued a statement regarding the temporary cease-fire in Gaza, in which she says a short pause in violence isn't enough.

On Wednesday, a deal was reached for the release of some of the hostages held by Hamas, according to a statement released by the Israeli government.

"The Government of Israel is obligated to return home all of the hostages," the Israeli government said in the statement. "Tonight, the Government has approved the outline of the first stage of achieving this goal, according to which at least 50 hostages - women and children - will be released over four days, during which a pause in the fighting will be held. The release of every additional ten hostages will result in one additional day in the pause."

The deal includes 50 women and children taken from Israel in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children. In addition, Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day pause, and more humanitarian aid will be allowed into Gaza.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, was censured earlier this month over her comments regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

Following the news of the new agreement between Israel and Hamas, Tlaib released the following statement:

"A temporary pause in the violence is not enough. We must move with urgency to save as many lives as possible and achieve a permanent ceasefire agreement. Over 14,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since this violence began, including thousands of children, and 1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced from their homes. "Further displacement of Palestinians and forced annexation of their land will only perpetuate this conflict. Expanding the illegal occupation will never lead to a just and lasting peace. We must address the root causes of this conflict. "When this short-term agreement expires, the bombing of innocent civilians will continue. We need a permanent ceasefire that saves lives, brings all the hostages and those arbitrarily detained home, and puts an end to this horrific violence."

