Hundreds gather for rally against gun violence on Detroit's east side

Community violence intervention groups, local organizations and law enforcement partners joined forces on Saturday to send a message that it's time to put an end to gun violence in Detroit.

Hundreds attended the annual Silence the Violence rally on the city's east side. One of the event's participants, Latina Mack, is a member of the community violence intervention group Force Detroit.

"I combine myself with Force Detroit to be able to help these kids, to give them the resources, to provide opportunities for them, to do things that they have never done before," Mack said.

In 2023, her 17-year-old son, Elijah, was killed in an accidental shooting.

"My son's death prompted me to want to do more. I just didn't want anybody else to go through what I go through on a regular basis. Sometimes that's the biggest thing, just showing up and letting people know I'm here." Mack said.

Organizers say the rally and march are about honoring those lost to gun violence, bringing awareness to ongoing struggles and showing support to those who need it.

"It's very, very important to the survivors, and it's more than just the survivors as it relates to the families, but the whole community is surviving this stuff because they seen it," Dujuan Zoe Kennedy, executive director, Force Detroit, said.

Kennedy added that when it comes to gun violence, if you can predict it, you can prevent it.

"We know the root causes of violence are poverty. We know the root causes of violence are psychological, emotional and mental wellness. So we have to provide those things, we have to be there, we have to be trauma-informed and we have to operate and provide economic mobility," Kennedy said.

One example of a community violence intervention success is Jordan Owens.

"I got a lot of good mentorship, and a lot of good guidance from them and I feel like I'm going down a better path," Owens said.

The 16-year-old was arrested with a gun just a few years ago.

"I wasn't necessarily beefing with people doing that, but people were in my neighborhood getting robbed, killed, hurt and I felt like I just needed protection at my age. I felt like I didn't have nobody to protect me and I felt like I had to do it myself," Owens said.

Now he realizes that's not the case.

"It's more to life than just all of this stuff in the neighborhoods and all of that. We all have the opportunity to change our lives and do better, and you just have to want that change for yourself."

Owens has become an entrepreneur, starting both landscaping and car detailing services.

"I'd love to be a good community member, speaking to the youth and stuff like that, and doing more stuff like this. And I just want to go to college, continue with my businesses," Owens said.