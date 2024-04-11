Rain and strong wind for Friday in Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Rain continues into Friday as temperatures get a little cooler and winds pick up.

A wind advisory will go into effect from 8 a.m. until midnight Saturday for all of Southeast Michigan. Winds will be out of the northwest between 20 to 30 mph. and gusts will reach up to 45 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph in the Thumb and Saginaw Valley region.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Temperatures will begin on Friday in the mid-40s and reach highs around 50 degrees. Cloudy conditions, rain showers, and of course, wind will continue throughout the day. Rain will come to an end in the evening, winds will decrease overnight and into Saturday, and more sunshine and warmer temperatures will arrive for the weekend.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit



