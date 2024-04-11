Watch CBS News
Weather

Rain and strong wind for Friday in Southeast Michigan

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

Strong wind joins the rain
Strong wind joins the rain 03:12

(CBS DETROIT) - Rain continues into Friday as temperatures get a little cooler and winds pick up. 

A wind advisory will go into effect from 8 a.m. until midnight Saturday for all of Southeast Michigan. Winds will be out of the northwest between 20 to 30 mph. and gusts will reach up to 45 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph in the Thumb and Saginaw Valley region. 

futurecast-wind-gust-and-direction.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Temperatures will begin on Friday in the mid-40s and reach highs around 50 degrees. Cloudy conditions, rain showers, and of course, wind will continue throughout the day. Rain will come to an end in the evening, winds will decrease overnight and into Saturday, and more sunshine and warmer temperatures will arrive for the weekend. 

next-24-hrs-tomorrow-graph.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit


For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.  

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on April 11, 2024 / 10:57 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.