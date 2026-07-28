Pro golfers meet up for Par 3 in the D ahead of Rocket Classic

Downtown Detroit turned into a golf course Tuesday evening for the Par 3 in the D event promoting the final Rocket Classic.

"We've seen them down the street at the golf course, but didn't think they'd be shooting over Woodward, so that's why we came down," said golf fan David Graciak.

Six of the best golfers in the world teed off from the top of the historic five-story UBS Building and sent golf balls flying off the building and onto a custom-built green below across Woodward.

"Dan Gilbert tasked us with making the final Rocket Classic the biggest and best one yet, and kicking it off with par 3 in the d is the only way we knew how to do it," said Dean Bokuniewicz, the director of marketing for Rocket Classic.

And this was one heck of a way to promote the last Rocket Classic later this week. Countless people lined the streets of Detroit to watch Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young compete from the top of a roof.

"This was great, definitely one of the harder shots we've had to try and hit between some buildings with the wind, but yeah, fun to step out of your comfort zone once in a while," Ricky Fowler told CBS Detroit.

Fowler hit the new GM building on one of his three shots. Overall, the six pros dazzled and showed why they're some of the best in the world.

"When I was walking up, I'm looking back like that's a tough shot, and I'm like, where are they gonna hit it, like where's the safety shot. But it was crazy seeing that they were actually able to do it was really cool," said Shaune Horne with the Midnight Golf Program.

While the pros hit shots onto the green, it was six local students who finished off the holes. Each pro was teamed up with a kid, with each one representing the first tee - Greater Detroit and the college, career and beyond program from Midnight Golf.

"Having them be our Caddy was really nice, and giving us some words of encouragement and just having a conversation with them after the fact was really nice too," said Elijah Robinson with the Midnight Golf Program.

This spectacle promoted the final Rocket Classic in Detroit- a bittersweet moment for Motown. And the pros we spoke to say they hope to perform here again soon.

"I'm extremely sad as well to not have a tournament back in the 313, but hopefully in the future the PGA tour and a sponsor can figure it out," said Tony Finau.