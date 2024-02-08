President Biden approves disaster declaration for August severe storm, flooding in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration in response to the severe storm and flooding last year in Michigan.

Federal officials say funding will be available for people in Eaton, Ingham, Kent, Iona, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, and Wayne counties impacted by the storm from Aug. 24-26, 2023.

Residents and business owners who were impacted can apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA app.

Federal assistance includes grants for home repairs, temporary housing, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property loss and programs to help people recover, FEMA said in a press release.

"Michiganders have been working hard to recover from the tornadoes and storms that caused so much damage across the state this summer," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "With today's federal disaster declaration by President Biden, we will get the resources we need to support impacted families, businesses, and communities. Michiganders are tough. We will get through this the way we always have—together."

Whitmer declared a state emergency on Aug. 24 in Metro Detroit, where the flooding left many cars stuck and needing towing. Flooding also led to limited road access to the McNamara Terminal at the Detroit Metro Airport.