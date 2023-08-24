Watch CBS News
Photos: Overnight storms lead to major flooding throughout Metro Detroit

Flooding impacting access to McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport
(CBS DETROIT) - Major overnight storms have left behind flooded roads throughout Metro Detroit on Thursday.

As travelers are headed to Detroit Metro Airport Thursday, they should be aware that some roadways are unavailable due to flooding.

Currently, there is no access to the McNamara Terminal due to flooding in the Dingell Drive tunnels. There is also a ground stop in effect at the airport, and all inbound flights are being diverted.     

Flood warnings are in effect for Livingston, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Heat, humidity and storms will take hold of the weather pattern over the next 24 hours.    

First published on August 24, 2023 / 11:32 AM

