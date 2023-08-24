Photos: Overnight storms lead to major flooding throughout Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Major overnight storms have left behind flooded roads throughout Metro Detroit on Thursday.
As travelers are headed to Detroit Metro Airport Thursday, they should be aware that some roadways are unavailable due to flooding.
Currently, there is no access to the McNamara Terminal due to flooding in the Dingell Drive tunnels. There is also a ground stop in effect at the airport, and all inbound flights are being diverted.
Flood warnings are in effect for Livingston, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Heat, humidity and storms will take hold of the weather pattern over the next 24 hours.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.