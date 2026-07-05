More than 150,000 people without power in Southeast Michigan over a day after storms roll through area

More than 150,000 Southeast Michigan residents are without power Sunday afternoon, more than a day after severe storms swept through the area, according to DTE Energy.

As of 1:50 p.m., 155,319 people are without service, according to the energy company's outage map said. According to PowerOutage.US, over 100,000 individuals in Wayne County, 22,000-plus in Oakland County, 11,000-plus in Monroe County and 10,000-plus in Macomb County do not have power.

Brian Calka, senior vice president of distribution operations with DTE Energy, said in a news conference Sunday morning that the company expects between 85% and 90% of customers impacted by Friday's storms to have service by the end of the day, with the rest getting power back "early this week."

"There are customers who will, most likely, be out of power until Tuesday. We are communicating with those customers," Calka said. "We are reaching out to them to let them know what that expectation looks like, but please rest assured we are doing everything in our power to move that restoration timeline into tomorrow, if at all possible."

According to company officials, crews restored power to over 200,000 people within 24 hours of the severe weather.

Calka said that Friday's storms were one of the most impactful in regard to damage to the company's system that he's seen in his 20 years in the energy industry. Around 2,000 power lines were down after the severe weather, with a large part of the damage happening in Monroe County.

"We have many cases where we have outages with eight to 10 to 12 broken poles and in order to restore all the customers who are impacted by that outage, every one of those poles has to be replaced," he said. "To replace a pole, it's anywhere from three to four to five hours, depending on the location of that pole."

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud of Dearborn, Michigan, said there were at least 80 downed trees or large branches, along with five water main breaks in the city on Saturday morning.

There were roughly 60 downed power lines in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon, according to Mayor Lori Stone.

The Detroit Zoo was closed on Saturday due to power outages at the facility, officials said. It reopened on Sunday morning.