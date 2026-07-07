Nearly 30k DTE customers still lack electricity in aftermath of Friday windstorm

About 29,000 DTE customers still had no electricity at 6 a.m. Tuesday, as power outages linger from a severe windstorm that swept through Southern Michigan Friday evening, downing trees and utility poles.

Many of the power outages occurred between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the DTE outage map, and frustration has been mounting as restoration estimate times change repeatedly. Local leaders and state representatives held a news conference on Monday night calling out DTE for the response to the storm and the lingering power outage numbers.

In some cases Tuesday morning, the restoration times were shown on DTE's map as "We apologize, a new estimate is in progress."

"I don't see the delivery of service that residents behind me would expect," said state Rep. Alabas Farhat (D-Dearborn).

DTE provides electricity for most of the Metro Detroit area. Consumers Energy provides electricity for parts of Monroe and Lenawee counties, and those areas were not hit as hard with the wind storm.

Monday was the first regular business day after the holiday weekend, and with that there were a number of government office closings and cancellations.

Here is what you need to know for Tuesday as the impacts linger.

Power outages by county

The PowerOutage.com website lists the following outages in Southeast Michigan on a county-by-county basis as of 6:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Wayne County – 21,035.

Monroe County – 3,969.

Oakland County – 3,637.

Macomb County – 2,238.

Washtenaw County – 1,088.

Monroe County was the hardest hit on a percentage basis from the windstorm, according to the PowerOutage website. Monroe County still had over 5% of area residents without power Tuesday morning.

Bill credits / reimbursement

Once a power outage reaches a certain duration – in this case, 96 hours or four full days – Michigan law calls for automatic bill credits. The credit is automatically applied to a bill within 90 days of the event. The credit is $42 per day for every day the outage continues.

For those who lost power at 6 p.m. Friday, the 96-hour point begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

DTE acknowledged the credit may not cover everything customers lost.

Campground reservations

Sterling State Park in Monroe County is among the areas that lost power due to the storms. The park staff said that campground reservations affected by the power outage will automatically see a fee adjustment/refund for those days.

Cancellations and closings

Berlin Township government offices in Monroe County will be closed Tuesday.

Monroe Public School has canceled summer school classes for Tuesday.

Ypsilanti Community Schools has canceled Grizzly Learning Camp for Tuesday.

The above video originally aired on July 6, 2026.