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Power outages lead to school closings for several Southeast Michigan schools

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Several schools in Metro Detroit are closed on Thursday because of storm damage and power outages.

For most schools on this list, this is the first full day off of school this year. Some students began classes on Aug. 24, others began on Aug. 31. The Detroit Public Schools Community District had sent students home early two days this week because of extreme heat. 

The schools that are closed on Thursday include ones in Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

See the list of school closures below:

Delays on this page are current as of

In:

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