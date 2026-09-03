Power outages lead to school closings for several Southeast Michigan schools

Several schools in Metro Detroit are closed on Thursday because of storm damage and power outages.

For most schools on this list, this is the first full day off of school this year. Some students began classes on Aug. 24, others began on Aug. 31. The Detroit Public Schools Community District had sent students home early two days this week because of extreme heat.

The schools that are closed on Thursday include ones in Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

See the list of school closures below: