Port Huron reviewing e-bike regulations; note an e-bike rider was trapped after crash

An electric bicycle rider was pinned under a Jeep after a crash in Port Huron, Michigan, while local officials say they are reviewing regulations on the operation of e-bikes.

The crash occurred about 2:16 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Prospect Place.

The Port Huron Police Department said a 20-year-old Port Huron man was riding the e-bike northbound on the east sidewalk of Pine Grover Avenue, but failed to stop before entering the intersection and rode into the path of a Jeep Compass. The rider told police he was traveling at about 23 mph at the time, adding that he "risked it" when crossing the intersection.

After the crash, the rider ended up partially pinned beneath the Jeep.

Port Huron Fire Department and Tri-Hospital EMS crews arrived, and got him freed from the wreckage. EMS took the man to McLaren Port Huron Hospital for treatment, and he was later released.

The Jeep driver was not injured.

The e-bike rider was determined to be at fault for failing to stop at the intersection, police said.

"Once again we see the dangers of e-bikes on city sidewalks moving at a high rate of speed and disregarding traffic laws. We continue to work on legislation to prevent these types of accidents," said City Manager James Freed.

Because of the safety concerns, city officials are evaluating potential regulations regarding e-bikes and other motorized devices "with a focus on protecting pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and other users of the public right-of-way," the police department said.

In the meantime, the city police department reminds all bicyclists and e-bike rider to obey traffic signs and signals, watch for other vehicles and pedestrians, and travel at a safe speed for the conditions.