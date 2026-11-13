Pontiac woman who was pushing a cart seriously injured when struck by car, deputies say

A woman who was pushing a cart across the street was critically injured after she was struck by a car Thursday evening in Pontiac, Michigan.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 42-year-old woman from Pontiac, is in grave condition. Authorities were unable to immediately locate a family member for her, deputies said.

The crash happened at about 6:09 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Baldwin and Yale avenues. Police said the woman was pushing a cart carrying "numerous personal belongings" across the street. A 2012 Kia Forte, driven by a 25-year-old Holly woman, then approached southbound on Baldwin Avenue and struck the woman.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies and STAR EMS responded to the scene and provided emergency assistance to the injured woman. She was then transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, where she remained in grave condition.

Investigators have determined that the area's streetlights were not working at the time of the crash, leaving the road without intended illumination. Sunset was at 5:13 p.m. in Southeast Michigan that day.

In addition, deputies said that "driver distraction appears to have been a contributing factor in the collision."

The Oakland County Sheriff's Crash Reconstruction unit is continuing its investigation with mapping and visuals of the crash scene provided by the sheriff's office drone unit.