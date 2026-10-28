Pontiac teen missing for over a month, Oakland County sheriff seeks public help

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a Pontiac teen who has been missing for over a month.

The sheriff's office says that Taliah Deshay Malie Sparks, 17, has been missing since Sept. 18.

She was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Sept. 18 when she ran away from her residence in the 600 block of Emerson Avenue in Pontiac, the sheriff's office says.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating 17-year-old Taliah Deshay Malie Sparks of Pontiac. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, she is known to frequent the area of Clifford and Whittemore streets in Pontiac.

The sheriff's office describes Sparks as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 230 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and clear-frame glasses, the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have seen her or has any information to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.