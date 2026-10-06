Pontiac man accused of brandishing untraceable firearm during altercation

A Pontiac man is accused of brandishing a firearm as his former girlfriend arrived to retrieve her belongings from his home.

Daveon Hall, 21, is charged with one count of possession of dangerous weapon-machine gun and one count of brandishing a firearm in public, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said.

The altercation that led to the charges happened on Oct. 1. While the woman and some of her friends were parked nearby in hopes of getting her belongings picked up, Hall is accused of going outside and waving a firearm that the prosecutor's office described as a silver Glock-style pistol with a visible switch device.

The firearm was 3-D printed, with no serial number or manufacturer markings, authorities said.

"Leaving is often the most dangerous time in a relationship for a woman," Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. "When an abuser or potentially violent person can access an untraceable, unregulated firearm, as alleged here, an already vulnerable time becomes even more dangerous."

The dangerous weapon charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine. The brandishing firearm charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $100 fine. The charges were filed in 50th District Court in Pontiac, where arraignment information is pending.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.