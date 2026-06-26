Pontiac enthusiasts celebrate 100th anniversary of auto brand

Pontiac's 100th anniversary is bringing car lovers from across the country to Oakland County, where classic vehicles, family memories and even a bit of Hollywood history are all on display.

The Pontiac Star Car Reunion at the Oakland Expo Center features a wide range of vehicles, from some of the brand's earliest models to the final cars produced before Pontiac shut down in 2010. Many of the owners say the show is about more than just cars; it's about the stories behind them.

One of the oldest vehicles at the show is a 1926 Pontiac owned by Larry Finkbeinder, whose family has had the car for decades. He says it first came into their possession through a simple trade.

"My grandfather traded a set of tires to a doctor for this car. The doctor needed tires, and he said, 'I got this old car sitting out in a field. I'll trade you that old car for a set of brand new tires.' And that's what he did in 1950," Finkbeinder said.

Other families are sharing their own connections. Ron Stephens brought his first car to the show alongside his son, Aaron, turning a lifelong passion into something they now enjoy together.

"I grew up with this car sitting in the garage. You know, it wasn't restored then, but I used to sit in it and pretend that it was my car and drive in it. So to get to actually get to do stuff with the car now that I'm older and the car is done, it's great to get to spend the time with my parents doing that," Aaron Stephens said.

In addition to the personal stories, the event also features several cars used in movies and television, something organizers say helps draw in a new generation of fans. Thom Sherwood, president of the Arizona Chapter of the Pontiac-Oakland Club International, says these are not recreations.

"We've got a wonderful exhibition of six actual screen-used movie and TV cars from a variety of shows, TV shows, and movies. And I want to emphasize that these cars are the real deal. They're not replicas or tributes," Sherwood said.

Among the highlights are the iconic Monkeemobiles, reunited for the first time in nearly 60 years. Keith Dean, whose father helped build the cars, says seeing them together again is emotional.

"It's pretty fantastic, yeah. My father was one of the lead, you know, builders of the car; you know, it went through Dean Jeffries' shop, and he hired my dad to do the fabrication metal work. So, growing up, I got to see these things all the time," Dean said.

Dean says the cars also bring back memories of how big the show became when he was a kid.

Neal Anthony, who helped organize bringing the cars together, said the timing made sense for the centennial celebration.

"I knew that the Pontiac Club was going to have their anniversary here, in Pontiac, Michigan. So I thought it would be a very best time to bring both the original Monkee cars back together," Anthony said.

The Pontiac Star Car Reunion is open to the public on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to attend.