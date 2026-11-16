Police seize 112 grams of suspected cocaine during traffic stop on Southfield Freeway

Michigan State Police say they confiscated more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop in Detroit.

The investigation began on Nov. 9 when troopers assigned to the Metro South Post attempted a traffic stop on northbound M-39/Southfield Freeway near Exit 13/McNichols Road in Detroit. The vehicle involved, a Chrysler 300, had tinted windows. State police said they also discovered the vehicle had no valid insurance on file with the Michigan Secretary of State.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found about 112 grams of suspected cocaine, along with packaging materials that police say are commonly associated with narcotics distribution.

The Michigan State Police say they confiscated more than 100 grams of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on Nov. 9 in Detroit. Michigan State Police

After the discovery, the driver tried to run off. But troopers quickly apprehended that person and took them into custody.

The case remains under investigation.



"This incident highlights the importance of proactive traffic enforcement and the role our troopers play in identifying criminal activity and removing dangerous drugs from our communities," state police said.