Police seeking woman accused of hit-and-run crash near elementary school in Huron Township

Huron Township Department of Public Safety says it is looking for a woman allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near an elementary school in Huron Township.

Huron Township Department of Public Safety is looking for a woman allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash. Huron Township Department of Public Safety

It is alleged that on Monday at about 4:15 p.m., a black Chevrolet Impala ran a red light, striking another vehicle at Sibley Road and Middlebelt Road near Summit Elementary School in Huron Township, local authorities say.

The suspect vehicle then allegedly fled and turned into Summit Elementary, where the driver, a Black female, was seen parking the vehicle and exiting the driver's door, authorities say.

The suspect allegedly ran to the back doors of the school, attempting to gain entry in what appeared to be an attempt to hide from the witness who was driving in the lot, authorities say.

After realizing the door was locked, the suspect allegedly fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed, going westbound on Sibley Road while almost causing another crash, according to authorities.

The Department of Public Safety is asking the suspect to contact them, and anyone with information about her identity to contact Traffic Services Officer Adam Sheehan at 734-753-4400 ext. 230 or by email at asheehan@hurontwppd.us.