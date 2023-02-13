Police searching for missing 3-year-old Detroit girl taken by biological father

Left: Za'Niyah Alexandria Jones. Right: Za'Niyah Alexandria Jones with her father, Wardell Tyrece Jones. Michigan State Police

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police has issued an endangered missing child alert for a 3-year-old Detroit girl who troopers say was taken by her biological father.

MSP says Za'Niyah Alexandria Jones' biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, 54, has not followed a court order to return his daughter to Child Protective Services. Troopers says Jones is aware of the court order.

Currently, it is now known what Za'Niyah or Wardell Jones are wearing, what vehicle they are driving or their location.

We are still working to locate Za’Niyah who was taken by her biological father. If you have seen her please contact MSP or call 911. https://t.co/9JRUrbDu6u pic.twitter.com/rWNeNVVoN4 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 12, 2023

Za'Niyah is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds.

Wardell Jones is approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs 160 pounds.

"While Za'Niyah lived in Detroit, we are not sure where the father may have gone." Lieutenant Mike Shaw said. "As people are out and about this weekend, please keep an eye out for them and call police if you see them."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000, Trooper McAvoy at 989-390-7359 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.