Police, mental health experts share advice on how to avoid road rage

In just over a month, six freeway shootings have been reported across Metro Detroit, raising concerns among law enforcement officials, mental health experts and everyday drivers about the dangers of road rage and aggressive driving.

Michigan State Police say six separate shootings occurred on local freeways between May and June. While investigators note that each case has unique circumstances, many incidents appear to share a common factor: anger escalating behind the wheel.

"They all have a common thing in place," said Lt. Ty Howard, public information officer for Michigan State Police. "That thing is going to be a moment of anger, a moment of frustration, important decision-making, which is going to lead to and escalate to gun violence."

Howard emphasized that when disputes turn violent, innocent people can quickly be put at risk.

"When you're involved in gun violence, you're putting others in the field of danger as well," he said.

Mental health professionals say aggressive driving behavior is often linked to underlying emotional struggles.

Dr. Lasonia Barlow, a clinical psychologist at Detroit Receiving Hospital, said road rage can stem from feelings of stress, anxiety or a lack of control in other areas of life.

"Where is this coming from?" Barlow said. "This is a sense of not being in control of the situation. If there's some unrooted something that needs to be addressed, I often recommend seeing a mental health professional if this is a problem."

Barlow encourages drivers to recognize when emotions are beginning to take over and to pause before reacting.

"Taking a step back, maybe if you're getting too worked up or anxious, pull over, take a little break, recenter yourself, and work on your nervous system to calm down," she said. "Ask yourself, 'Is this really a good idea for me to act this impulsively?' Think about the consequences of your behavior."

To better understand what drivers are experiencing on Metro Detroit roadways, commuters shared their own observations about escalating tensions during daily travel.

One driver said they recently witnessed a road rage incident while commuting to work.

"I believe it," said commuter Nikki Mariner. "I was coming into work last Wednesday, and I witnessed that very thing taking place. With bumper-to-bumper traffic, two guys had a whole issue. They did exit the freeway, thank God, but they were inches from hitting me because they didn't care. It didn't matter in that moment. It's sickening and sad.

Drivers interviewed said ongoing road construction, packed schedules, and everyday stress can create conditions where frustrations quickly boil over.

"You never know what somebody else is dealing with," Corey Stearns said. "Nobody leaves their house thinking, 'I'm going to cut somebody off on the highway today and really mess up their whole day.' That's what I try to remember; we're all human."

Experts stress that the safest response during a confrontation on the road is to avoid engaging with aggressive drivers. Instead, they recommend slowing down, creating distance and focusing on personal safety.

Barlow hopes drivers remember that a single decision in a moment of anger can have life-changing consequences.

"Think about the consequences of your behavior," she said. "One impulsive decision can make all the difference."

As authorities continue investigating these incidents.