Police investigating reported shooting on highway in Royal Oak; no injuries

A police investigation is underway after a motorist said his car was shot at on Interstate 696 in Royal Oak, Michigan, on Saturday evening.

According to the Michigan State Police, the motorist called officials around 5:20 p.m. to report a road rage incident. They told troopers they were in the far left lane of westbound I-696 near Woodward Avenue when a driver in a white Infiniti SUV, which was in the center lane, pointed a firearm out the window and fired two shots toward the caller's vehicle.

The caller's vehicle was not damaged and no one was injured, police said.

Investigators shut down I-696 in the area of the crash for an hour to search the area, though no evidence was found.

Anyone who witnessed the reported incident is asked to call 855-642-4847 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-773-2587.

First Lieutenant Mike Shaw with the Michigan State Police is asking anyone "involved in a situation with someone who is out of control while driving" to "create some distance" with that motorist and call 911.