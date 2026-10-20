Police investigating fatal shooting in Southfield, suspect in custody

Police are asking the public for information as they investigate a fatal shooting that happened in Southfield, Michigan.

The Southfield Police Department said they received a report of shots fired at about 3:02 p.m. on Monday in the 17000 block of Dorset Avenue, which is west of M-10. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect is a 21-year-old man from Southfield who is a family member of the victim, police said. He was taken into custody.

"At this time, there appears to be no additional threat to the public," police said.

The investigation is continuing. Police ask that anyone who has information that can assist officers contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.