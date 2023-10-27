Police investigating criminal sexual conduct complaint involving Huron Township school staff member, student

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Huron Township Police Department is investigating a criminal sexual complaint involving a staff member and a student in the Summit Academy Charter School District.

Curriculum Director Alicia Jenkins confirmed school officials were made aware of the situation and said the staff member involved was suspended, and the police department was contacted.

"Our process is to suspend the staff member in question and contact the authorities promptly. We have done so here. The investigation is being handled by the Huron Township Police Department," said Jenkins. "As the matter is in the hands of law enforcement, we will not speculate as to the outcome out of respect for the due process rights of all involved. We will keep the public updated as appropriate."

The Huron Township Police Department says at this time, they will not confirm the identity of the alleged suspect.

"At this time, we are only able to confirm that the Huron Township Police Department is currently conducting a Criminal Sexual Conduct complaint involving Summit Academy Charter School District," said Everette Robbins, Huron Township Director of Public Safety/Chief of Police. "We are unable to confirm the identity of any alleged suspect(s). The allegation involves a student and a staff member. Nothing is more important than the well-being of our students.

Any student who feels they may have been victimized is encouraged to contact Huron Township police at 734-753-4400.

"Nothing is more important than the well-being of our students," said Robbins. "No one ever has the right to take advantage of or prey on our children. This is just an allegation at this point and we will use every resource available obtain all of the facts available to us to conduct a fair and thorough investigation."

