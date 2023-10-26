Former Farmington High School basketball coach charged with sexually assaulting minors

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Farmington High School basketball coach has been charged with sexually assaulting minors.

Jeremy Thompkins, 43, of Detroit, has been charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Thompkins is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Farmington Hills boy and a 16-year-old Oak Park boy at his Detroit residence between August 2023 and October 2023.

"We want to able to trust the people that we allow to coach, teach, and spend time with our children. Sometimes they are predators that betray and abuse that trust in unimaginable ways. The evidence in this case will show that this defendant's alleged conduct violated his position of authority and harmed those he was supposed to guide and protect," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Thompkins was fired by the school, along with three other coaches of the school's varsity and freshman basketball programs, after school officials learned the three coaches allegedly knew about the assaults.

Thompkins is expected to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court.