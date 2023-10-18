Sexual assault allegations by coach lead to multiple firings at Farmington High School

(CBS DETROIT) - Three additional coaches have been fired on Tuesday from Farmington High School after one coach was fired last week following sexual assault allegations involving minors.

In a statement, Farmington High School says when it learned of this allegation between a coach and players last week, it immediately terminated and revoked the coach's school credentials.

School officials say after an internal investigation was conducted, they learned three other coaches in both their varsity and freshmen basketball programs had knowledge of the interaction between the accused junior varsity coach and athletes.

It went unreported, prompting Farmington High School to fire them now as well.

The full statement from Farmington High School can be found below:

"Last week, Farmington High School learned of an allegation of potential improper conduct between a non-FPS employee basketball coach and some players. We immediately terminated the coach and revoked his credentials to access our facilities. We worked in partnership with Farmington law enforcement to pursue the accusation as a police matter. Additionally, we continued our internal investigation while we set up a support system for our student-athletes. "During our administrative team's internal investigation, we learned that three of the other coaches in our program (varsity and freshmen) had some knowledge of these interactions between the JV coach and student-athletes and chose not to report them. As a result, they have been terminated as well. "To be clear – the other coaches are NOT accused of improper conduct with players; rather, they did not meet the required threshold as mandatory reporters to ensure the safety and well-being of student-athletes. "School-based social-emotional support is being offered to all students and families affected by this incident."

The Detroit Police Department also released a statement with the following:

"A Farmington Hills investigation recently revealed several allegations of sexual assaults involving minors perpetrated in the city of Detroit. Since receiving this information, investigators assigned to the Special Victims Unit have conducted a number of forensic interviews and conducted careful analysis of physical evidence. The results of the Department's investigation and any other relevant information will be turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office so that an appropriate charging decision can be rendered."