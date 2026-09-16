Police investigate freeway shooting on I-75 in Oakland County

Michigan State Police says it is investigating a shooting Wednesday on northbound Interstate 75 in Oakland County.

MSP says troopers responded to the freeway near Ortonville Road at about 5:40 p.m. Authorities say no injuries were reported, but the investigation led to a portion of the freeway being closed at Baldwin Road.

MSP urged drivers to find alternate routes while the investigation continued.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call MSP.

Authorities did not release any additional information at this time.