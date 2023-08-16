VIDEO: Police continue to search for 3 suspects after Detroit officer shot last week

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department continues to search for three suspects after an officer was injured in a shooting while investigating a ShotSpotter alert on the city's east side.

💵$1000 CASH REWARD💵 DPD is seeking the public's help in searching for three suspects wanted in connection to shots fired at an officer. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to www.detroitrewards.tv or call 1-800-SPEAKUP. #OneDetroit #DetroitRewardsTV https://detroitmi.gov/rewardstv/cases/aggravated-assault-area-whitehill-and-morang Posted by Detroit Police Department on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

At about 12:03 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, Detroit police officers responded to the area of Morang Avenue and Whitehill Street.

As officers approached the area, one of the suspects fired shots at them, striking one officer in the calf.

The suspects then ran away from the area.

Detroit police released the following descriptions of the suspects they are looking for:

Suspect 1: Male, late teens - early 20s, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, slim build, dark hair, wearing an orange sweatshirt with writing on the front and dark-colored pants.

Suspect 2: Male, late teens - early 20s, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, slim build, dark hair, wearing a black 'Adidas' jacket and dark-colored pants.

Suspect 3: Male, late teens - early 20s, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, slim build, dark hair, wearing dark clothing, armed with a handgun.

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

To submit a tip online, visit here.