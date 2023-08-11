DPD officer shot while investigating possible marijuana grow operation

DETROIT - A Detroit Police officer was injured early Friday morning while investigating a possible marijuana grow operation on the city's east side.

According to Detroit Police Chief James White, officers were called to the area of Morang Avenue and Whitehill Street just after midnight after an alert from the ShotSpotter system. Officers saw three people inside a vacant apartment building and when they approached, one of the suspects began firing shots. One of the officers was struck in the calf.

Officers returned fire but it's unclear if any of the suspects were hit. The shooter is described as an African-American man standing about 5'8" tall with short dreadlocks and was last seen heading westbound away from the scene.

Detroit Police Chief James White said in a video posted to Facebook that the department is investigating a possible marijuana grow operation inside the vacant apartment building.

Meanwhile, the officer that was struck was last listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Detroit Police.