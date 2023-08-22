Watch CBS News
3 Suspects arrested in shooting of Detroit police officer

By DeJanay Booth

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say three suspects were taken into custody in connection with a shooting involving a Detroit police officer nearly two weeks ago.

The Detroit Police Department confirmed the arrests Tuesday. No additional information was released.

At about 12:03 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, Detroit police officers responded to the area of Morang Avenue and Whitehill Street. As officers approached the area, one of the suspects fired shots at them, striking one officer in the calf. 

Investigators issued a $1,000 reward for information. That reward had since increased to $5,000.

On Aug. 22, police announced one of the suspects was arrested. They later confirmed that all three suspects were in custody.

