Metro Detroit family seeking community help for 8-year-old boy battling cancer

The family of a Plymouth, Michigan, boy is seeking help as he continues the fight against brain cancer.

A fundraiser is being held this weekend for Matthew Juarez, who is undergoing treatment. The 8-year-old, who loves to show off his emotional support puppet, is animated despite being tired. And the feeding tube is a sign of his ongoing battle.

"Matthew had been complaining of headaches. I thought it was seasonal allergies. I don't think any reasonable parent wants to believe the worst," said Matthew's mother, Lana Juarez.

Last year, around Thanksgiving, he was diagnosed with brain cancer. It's an experience no parent ever wants to go through.

"A dinosaur-egg-size tumor was found in his brain, and he underwent the next day a 14-hour surgery to remove that," Juarez said.

"It's incredibly traumatizing. It took months for me to accept that that's what it was, and I really had no clue what this entailed. The treatment, the side effects thereof, all uncharted territory for me prior to this."

Matthew spent weeks in the hospital, and he started chemotherapy in April.

During treatment, he keeps himself busy watching videos. He has about six more months of treatment.

Juarez says she has help from family, but she is still struggling financially.

"Right now, I'm not working. All my time is dedicated to his care," she said.

A GoFundMe has been started for Matthew, and the community is rallying behind the pair with a bowling fundraiser on Saturday.

"I can see like all my friends there," Matthew said. "I just love seeing people watching me through this."

It's all for a little boy who adores "Curious George," his favorite superhero, Spider-Man, and his beloved dog Nina.

"He's so genuine and sweet, and has just such a kind, thoughtful heart. I'm really proud of him. He's been brave throughout all of this in ways I don't think I could be," Juarez said.