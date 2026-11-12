Cunningham's 52 points help Pistons outlast Wizards 144-140 in double overtime

Cade Cunningham scored a career-high 52 points and had 11 assists, and the Detroit Pistons outlasted Washington 144-140 in double overtime Thursday night after the Wizards twice extended the game with last-second shots.

Trae Young's 3-pointer at the buzzer forced the first overtime, and then rookie AJ Dybantsa's midrange effort with less than a second left sent the teams to another OT. But Cunningham quickly made a 3-pointer, and then Anthony Davis fouled out to give Detroit the upper hand.

It was still a two-point game in the final minute, but Cunningham scored from the baseline to make it 142-138 with 25.3 seconds left. Washington has lost six straight.

Detroit's Ausar Thompson had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double.

Young had 37 points for the Wizards but shot just 8-for-23. Davis and Alex Sarr scored 30 each as the franchise had its first trio of 30-point scorers since Mike Davis, Earl Monroe and Gus Johnson for the Baltimore Bullets on Nov. 18, 1969.

Young had 14 assists, two more than Washington's whole team managed in a loss at Indiana the previous night.

Cunningham's previous career high was 46 points, just over a year ago — and also against Washington. He became the first NBA player with 50 points, 10 assists and no turnovers since the league began tracking turnovers in 1977-78, according to OptaSTATS.

Detroit beat the Wizards for the second time in four games. The Pistons overcame Davis' 44 points to win Monday, and Washington looked ready to end its skid when it scored the first seven points of the first overtime Thursday to lead 128-121. Then Cunningham rallied Detroit.

He finished 16 of 25 from the field and 17 of 18 on free throws. Daniss Jenkins scored 21 points for the Pistons before fouling out. Kyshawn George fouled out for the Wizards after scoring 14.

Sarr was 10 of 10 from the field in regulation and finished 12 of 14.

Pistons: At Miami on Saturday night.

Wizards: Host Houston on Sunday night.