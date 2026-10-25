Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren to miss at least 2 weeks with a strained hamstring

Detroit Pistons All-Star center Jalen Duren will miss at least two weeks with a strained right hamstring.

Duren was injured in the first half of Detroit's 128-111 win over the Miami Heat on Friday.

"It's tough when you lose a guy that means as much to us as JD does," coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Sunday's game in Philadelphia. "It's tough. Tough for him. Trying to come back and get himself situated to start the year. You miss those days. It's obviously a little bit difficult for us."

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) drives on Toronto Raptors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya

Duren signed a five-year, $200 million contract in October after contentious contract talks. Duren averaged a career-high 19.5 points last season, along with 10.5 rebounds per game on 65% shooting. He made the All-NBA third team but struggled in the playoffs, averaging 10.2 points as the top-seeded Pistons failed to get out of the second round.

Duren averaged 13.5 points over his first four NBA seasons, all with Detroit.