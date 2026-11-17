Cade Cunningham scored 27 points, Daniss Jenkins had 21 of his 25 in the second half and the Detroit Pistons snapped San Antonio's 12-game winning streak, toppling the Spurs 105-93 on Tuesday night.

Victor Wembanyama had 25 points and 18 rebounds for San Antonio, which had not lost since Oct. 23, when it fell to 0-2.

Spurs guard Dylan Harper finished with 20 points but exited with 53 seconds remaining after his left foot slid out from under him and he tumbled to the court. His status is unknown.

Ausur Thompson finished with 14 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds and five steals for Detroit, which overcame a sluggish start to win after getting swept by San Antonio last season.

The Pistons outscored the Spurs 52-39 in the second and third quarters while shooting 51%. San Antonio lost for the first time when leading by double digits.

Wembanyama had 10 points in the opening quarter, highlighted by throwing the ball off the backboard over an outstretched Thompson to assist on his own left-handed dunk.

San Antonio had five dunks in the first quarter but it was Cunningham who provided the exclamation with a one-handed slam against a late-closing Wembanyama.

Detroit went on a 21-7 run in the second quarter, closing with a 13-5 burst when Wembanyama sat, to tie the game at 47 after trailing by 14 in the period. The Spurs outscored the Pistons by 12 when Wembanyama was on the court in the first half and were minus-12 when he sat.

KNICKS 111, RAPTORS 102

TORONTO (AP) — Jalen Brunson converted a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 16 rebounds and New York beat Toronto, its 15th consecutive win over the Raptors.

Brunson scored 31 points. He shot 10 for 22, made 4 of 11 from 3-point range and went 7 for 7 at the free throw line.

Mikal Bridges scored 17 points, OG Anunoby had 16 against his former team and Landry Shamet added 12 as the defending NBA champions swept the two-game series and won for the sixth time in eight games.

Toronto's Ja'Kobe Walter scored a season-high 25 points and made a career-best seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts, but was called for a flagrant foul on Brunson's 3 late in the fourth.

The Raptors last beat New York nearly four years ago, a 125-116 home win on Jan. 22, 2023.

RJ Barrett scored 22 points for Toronto, Scottie Barnes had 20 and Immanuel Quickley added 14. The Raptors have lost five straight, letting double-digit leads slip away in each of the past four.

Toronto dropped to 3-9 in 12 games without Kawhi Leonard, who remains sidelined because of a swollen left knee.

TIMBERWOLVES 106, TRAIL BLAZERS 105

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden McDaniels hit a go-ahead layup with 2.6 seconds remaining after Minnesota stole a Portland inbounds pass and the Timberwolves rallied to beat the Trail Blazers.

Portland led for nearly the entire fourth quarter before the Wolves mounted a furious comeback. Ayo Dosunmu hit a clutch 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 105-104, setting up McDaniels' big shot. Portland's Damian Lillard had a look at a game-winning shot, but Minnesota's Trey Lyles blocked it with a second remaining.

The teams also played Monday, with the Wolves winning 106-98.

Dosunmu led all scorers with a season-high 30 points to pace Minnesota's offense. McDaniels' winner gave him 22 points in the game, while LaMelo Ball chipped in 18 points and nine assists for the Wolves.

Lillard found his shot Tuesday after going 2 for 15 in Monday's loss. The veteran guard hit 5 of 11 shots from deep and was 8 of 19 from the floor to lead the Blazers with 25 points. Jrue Holiday added 23 off the bench.

Portland was without star Deni Avdija, who sat out Tuesday with a sore foot. He had 27 points and eight boards in Monday's loss to the Wolves.

Minnesota was also down a starter Tuesday, as Jonathan Kuminga was ruled out with a right shoulder contusion. Kuminga took a knee to the shoulder in the fourth quarter of Monday's game.