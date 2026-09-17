Pilot program launched in Detroit to help first responders get through traffic faster

When a fire truck is racing to an emergency, every second counts.

A new pilot program launched in Detroit is testing technology designed to help fire and EMS vehicles move through intersections faster by communicating with traffic signals before they arrive.

The 90-day pilot is taking place at five intersections in Detroit's Corktown and Michigan Central area. The system combines technology installed in emergency vehicles with technology at designated traffic signals.

Michael Wieck, focus accounts director at Miovision, explained that the two pieces work together to put the system in place. The technology can request a green light before the emergency vehicle reaches the intersection, while cross traffic gets a red light, giving drivers time to clear the way.

Similar technology is already being used in other states, including Texas and Florida.

Shobhit Jain of Miovision said the 90-day pilot will give officials enough data to create a blueprint for potentially expanding the technology.

"Once we have enough data, a blueprint in 90 days, we can scale it in a much more confident way," Jain said.

The goal is to improve emergency response times while making intersections safer for first responders and drivers.

At the end of the pilot, officials will determine whether the technology could be expanded.